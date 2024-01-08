Amazon delivers $50 in New Year’s savings on its flagship Fire Max 11 tablet from $180 shipped

We are now tracking the very first deals of the year on Amazon’s flagship Fire Max 11 tablet – the largest and powerful model in the lineup. Now starting at $179.99 shipped for the base 64GB model, you’ll also find deals on higher-end configurations as well. Regularly $230, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see some slightly better deals over the holiday season last year, the Fire Max 11 tablet is still delivering some notable bang for your buck here today with the third-best price all-time. Check out our coverage of the All-new Fire HD 10 if the flagship features aren’t compelling to you or dive into all of the details on the Fire Max 11 right here and down below.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet features an 11-inch display with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) certified for low blue light alongside an octa-core processor, 4GB of memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for “fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.” Amazon says it has strengthened glass and is “3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation).” From there, you can expect to find 14-hour battery life, an 8 MP camera, and smart home integrations with the ability to transform the tablet into a smart display – “ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.”

We are also tracking some New Year deals on Amazon’s most powerful Kindle if you would prefer to get in on the reader action instead. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe tablet reader is now up to $85 off the going rate with pricing starting from $270 shipped and all of the details are waiting in last week’s deal coverage.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

