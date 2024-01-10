Android game and app deals: Stormhill Mystery, Screenshot Pro, Bleentoro Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is waiting down below. We are tracking solid deals on Google’s official Pixel 7a cases and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE, but for now we are focusing in on the apps. Highlights include titles like Vodobanka Pro, Bleentoro Pro, Stormhill Mystery, Screenshot Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Ailment features:

If you’re searching for a shooting game with a captivating and engaging story, look no further than Ailment: dead standoff. This game has received numerous nominations and awards, and was named one of the best indie games of 2019 on the Google Play Store. The story of Ailment takes place on a spaceship in a distant galaxy, where the main character wakes up in a medical bay after being unconscious for three days. He discovers that his crew has turned into enemies and he can’t remember what happened to him or how he got there. He must uncover the mystery of what occurred on the ship.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $156 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 model...
These TradePub eBooks are now free for 9to5Toys readers
Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from new $23...
Quick and easy meals await with Ninja’s Speedi Mu...
Score a 4-port 10Gb/s UGREEN USB-C hub starting from ju...
Satechi refreshes Mac mini Stand and Hub with NVMe SSD ...
Razer’s Chroma RGB V2 headphone hub stand hits be...
Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale takes 50-75% off s...
Load more...
Show More Comments