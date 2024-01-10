Skip Galaxy Unpacked and go with Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy S23 FE at $500 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 FE. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now sells for $499.99 shipped in one of four colors, dropping from its usual $600 going rate. It’s only the third notable discount, marking a return to the second-best price yet. We did see it drop lower over Black Friday, but this is still a notable $100 price cut for anyone who missed out on last year’s holiday shopping offer. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

Today’s discount is also well-timed ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event next week. We’ll be getting an official look at all things Galaxy S24, and anyone who already knows a flagship smartphone is out of the question can save on the S23 FE instead. Or if you’d rather go the foldable route, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on sale for the first time since Black Friday starting from $875.

Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own so you can go all day and into the night without charging¹,²; Share, stream, connect and create with a phone that’s ready for anything. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar; With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging³ you can power up quickly and get back to what you love

