Calphalon’s originally $500 steam wand-equipped steel espresso machine now $280

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $279.99 shipped. Listed with a regular price of $500, it more typically goes for $350 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the deal we spotted during the Black Friday festivities last year and comes in on par with the best we have tracked at Amazon across all of 2023. Ready to upgrade your kitchen with a proper espresso machine for the new year, it features a 15-Bar Italian pump joined by a dial-based interface for selecting everything from steam and hot water to pre-programmed single and double shot action. It ships with a 58mm café-sized porta filter alongside a removable 2.0L water reservoir, built-in cup warming tray, stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin, not mention the integrated steam wand for delicious foamy lattes. Head below for more.

If a more entry-level solution will do the trick for your needs, something like the Cuisinart EM-200NP1 espresso machine is worth a look. This one also features a 15-Bar pump and a stainless exterior as well as a steam nozzle for cappuccino and lattes at a much lower $190 price tag.

And for all of you single-serve K-Cup lovers, Amazon is still offering some of the best deals in several months on its in-house coffee pods to give folks a chance to stock up for the new year. Starting at just $0.21 per cup, you can score deeply discounted 100-packs in various flavors right now from $21 Prime shipped. Head over to our previous deal coverage for all of the details.

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine features:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

