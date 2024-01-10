Stock up on KIND and Quest protein bars/snacks from $9 for the New Year (Up to 40% off)

At this time of year, Amazon is loaded with big-time price drops on health and fitness supplements, much like the vegan Orgain protein powder we featured recently. We are now tracking loads of notable deals on protein bars and snacks for some of the more popular brands out there like KIND and Quest. You can score this 45-count variety pack of KIND Healthy Grains Bars from $17.44 with free shipping for Prime members. Be sure to opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $27, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked in months and a notable time to stock up, helping you to snack healthier and hit your new year fitness resolutions. Described as “chewy with a crunch,” they are made from “5 super grains” including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa. The variety pack contains 15 bars for each of the following flavors: Dark Chocolate Chunk, Oats & Honey, and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate. Head below for more. 

KIND Healthy Grains Bar features:

Why choose? Kind Healthy Grains Bars combine the best of both worlds in every bite. KIND Healthy Grains Bars are made with 5 super grains super grains including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa. These bars are gluten-free with 18-20 grams of whole grains and are a great source of healthy fibers. Made with the highest quality non-genetically modified ingredients to ensure our bars not only taste great, but are kind to your body. 

