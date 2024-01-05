Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 65% off styles for the entire family from $2

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 65% off thousands of styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tech Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. This polo is great for everyday wear and can be styled throughout the year easily by layering. It’s available in an array of fun color options and the breathable, sweat-wicking material was designed to keep you comfortable and cool. With over 1,700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- ColdGear Infrared Down Crinkle Jacket $199 (Orig. $265)
- Essential Fleece Crew $41 (Orig. $55)
- Essential Fleece Cargo Pants $49 (Orig. $65)
- Project Rock BSR 3 Training Shoes $75 (Orig. $100)
- Tech Polo Shirt $34 (Orig. $45)
Our top picks for women include:
- Essential Fleece Oversized Hoodie $45 (Orig. $60)
- Essential Fleece Joggers $45 (Orig. $60)
- Tech 1/2-Zip Pullover $34 (Orig. $45)
- HeatGear Pants $34 (Orig. $45)
- Essential Fleece ½ Zip $45 (Orig. $60)
