New Amazon low lands on Withings’ latest Apple Health Body Smart scale at $76 (Reg. $100)

Joining this morning’s offers on some of the more affordable and less premium options, Amazon is now offering the Withings Body Smart scale from $76.33 shipped. Regularly $100 directly on the Withings site where it is currently on sale for $85, today’s deal is nearly 25% in savings for the lowest price we can find. This is $9 under our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low and only the second discount we have tracked on Amazon since it’s release last summer. It is designed to track eight metrics, including water percentage and muscle mass, alongside new “insights like Visceral Fat for a more complete picture of your health.” Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit platforms over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, it also features an onboard “high-res” color screen, 15 months of battery life, and Withings says it will be the recipient of regular updates to improve the experience over time. Head below for more.

As we touched on above, Withings delivers one of the more premium experience in the smart scale product category. If you can make do with a more basic intelligent scale solution, this morning’s deals on various Renpho models starting from $20 Prime shipped are where it’s at.

Speaking of fitness tracking, Amazon is now offering one of the better prices we have seen on the original Apple Watch Ultra. This previously flagship experience is still a more than capable solution, despite the second-generation model, and comes in at a far more affordable price tag thanks to a deep $150 price drop. All of the details you need are right here.

Withings Body Smart scale features:

Withings invented the original smart scale. These advanced digital weighing scales track a variety of metrics are known to be accurate and are a great addition to any smart home. Withings upholds the highest standards of privacy, including GDPR compliance and additional security measures to protect all of your health data. Tracks 8 precise metrics over time, including water % and muscle mass, plus new insights like Visceral Fat for a more complete picture of your health. We improve your experience over time via app and device updates including new features, ensuring product satisfaction and long-lasting health benefits.

