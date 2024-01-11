HYPER Winter Sale 30% off: Thunderbolt docks, hubs, chargers, accessories, more from $28

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesHyper
30% off From $28
a laptop computer sitting on top of a wooden table

HYPER, the maker of high-end Mac and mobile accessories including everything from Thunderbolt hubs to chargers, is heading into the New Year with a notable 30% off winter sale. The brand may have just debuted its new Qi2 chargers with its latest 15W 4-in-1 MagSafe stand and its new power bank, but it is also now offering a host of its existing gear with big-time discounts to start 2024 off right. Starting from $28, you’ll find its MacBook sleeves alongside some of the Hyper Drive USB-C and hubs, Thunderbolt docks, its 100W GaN chargers, and much more. Use code WINTER30 on any of the gear waiting on this landing page to score the discount and head below for some top picks. 

HYPER Winter Sale deals:

Head over to our CES 2024 hub for all of the most exciting new announcements from the latest in charger tech to world’s first transparent displays, headphones, smart home gear, and much more

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. It features two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device.

Additionally, enjoy gaming and video editing like never before with dual 6K 60Hz display support through HDMI or Thunderbolt, an ultra-fast 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection, and high-resolution audio with the ability to choose between lifelike 8K 60Hz resolution or 4K 120Hz resolution to ensure faster rendering with less blur.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Hyper

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hit your 2024 health goals with a new $75 low on NutriB...
Segway announces new Ninebot E2 Pro e-kickscooter with ...
Android game and app deals: 9th Dawn III RPG, Templar B...
Logitech’s recently-refreshed MX Anywhere 3S Mous...
Satechi’s new 145W 4-port USB-C GaN travel charge...
Nintendo drops new trailer for Mario vs. Donkey Kong re...
New Amazon low lands on Withings’ latest Apple He...
CASETiFY refreshes Evangelion collab with new batch of ...
Load more...
Show More Comments