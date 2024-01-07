Hyper debuts its first Qi2 chargers with new 15W 4-in-1 stand and iPhone 15 power bank

Hyper is now joining in on the CES 2024 reveals with a new collection of gadgets. While there’s power banks, Thunderbolt docking stations, and portable SSDs for your iPhone 15, the real stars of the show are the two new Hyper Qi2 chargers – the company’s first releases with the new charging standard.

Qi2 is going to be one of the big fads for CES 2024, and Hyper is one of the first company’s to launch some new devices at the Las Vegas showcase this week. Amongst all of its other releases this week, there’s two that are particularly catching our eye.

First up is the new HyperJuice Qi2 Charging Stand. This is effectivelly just like the usual stands we’ve been seeing in the MagSafe world over the past few years, but based around the newer magnetic power standard. It’s notably a 4-in-1 charger, with 15W MagSafe joined by Apple Watch fast charging on the side of its upright stand. On the base are two more chargers, with a 5W pad on the right for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds being joined by a final 10W Qi pad.

We really haven’t seen all too many charging stands like this that have that final 10W Qi pad. Last year, I raved about how good Twelve South’s HiRise 3 Deluxe was for including the feature alongside its MagSafe stand, and now Hyper is back to deliver that and more with its new HyperJuice Qi2 Charging Stand – sans the leather build.

The HyperJuice 4-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand will be launching in the near future with a $149.99 price tag. There’s no exact date right now, but you can sign up to be notified over on the company’s listing page. We’ll of course be reporting on the release once it does officially begin shipping.

Alongside the stand, there’s also a new power bank from Hyper imbued with Qi2 technology. The HyperJuice 10,000mAh Qi2 Power Bank debuts with a compact build that pairs a 15W MagSafe pad with an Apple Watch fast charger. It’s a 3-in-1 device that features a 10,000mAh capacity, as you’d expect from its name, as well as 20W USB-C output that also doubles as the way you’ll refuel its internal battery.

The new Hyper Qi2 Power Bank will also be shipping in the near future, just with a $129.99 price tag. This is easily one of the pricer portable batteries on the market, even with iPhone 15-ready 15W speeds onboard. But it is one of the first of its kind, which may very well make it the model to beat going into CES 2024 as we see other brands show off new Qi2 chargers of their own.

You can check out the rest of the Hyper CES 2024 releases over on this landing page to see everything else that’s new alongside the company’s first Qi2 releases.

