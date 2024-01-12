Epic Arcade1Up cabinets land in the game room at $200 off: Street Fighter, X-Men, NFL, more

Reg. $500+ $300
Arcade1Up Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade Game

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade with Riser for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is $200 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $57 under the current price at Walmart and lands on par with the deal we tracked just ahead of the holidays last year. This one comes packed with 14 titles, including everything from Street Fighter Turbo II and the Champion Edition to Final Fight, Strider, and other Capcom classics. Plastered in Street Fighter artwork from head to tow alongside the light-up marquee, this machine is ready to take your game room next level with the brand’s usual 17-inch full-color display, two-player arcade controls, and the included riser to help bring it up closer to eye-level. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals and details.  

More Arcade1Up deals:

If you would prefer to add to your console game library, this morning’s roundup is loaded with price drops on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation titles, including Mega Man 11, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Sonic Superstars, Resident Evil 4, and much more. Everything is waiting right here

Arcade1Up Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo features:

For the first time ever, Arcade1Up introduces remote WiFi LIVE online play in a Capcom Legacy home arcade game machine! STREET FIGHTER II™ was the first one-on-one fighting game to feature a variety of characters with their own unique martial arts combinations, propelling it to become an instant arcade phenomenon, and one of the most influential arcade games of all time. Now, over three decades later (and as iconic as ever), Arcade1Up’s Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition features a red-themed cabinet aesthetic inspired by the mystical Dhalsim’s fiery attack…and this Arcade1Up game machine is THE way to bring that fierce fightin’ ‘90s style home! Easily assembled, Arcade1Up game machines provide authentic (and yes, way nostalgic) arcade experiences for your family game room, fan cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. 

