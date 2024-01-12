Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $10, Celeste $6, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, more

As part of the ongoing holiday/New Year digital sales on Xbox and PlayStation, you can now land a copy of Mega Man 11 down at $9.89 on both platforms. Both the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game regularly fetch $30 and are now a solid 67% off the going rate. This is matching our previous mention and a notable chance to land the latest entry to the long-running Blue Bomber series at a solid discount. A great pick-up and play title to enjoy in between major releases, it delivers an updated take on the classic 2D side-scrolling action. Alongside a host of all-new Robot Masters and the stages that go with them, the game also features the new Double Gear system that “lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

