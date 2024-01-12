Today’s best iOS app deals: MEGA MAN X, Hell Raider, White Bird Carnival, and more

Justin Kahn -
One last day before we get into the weekend, but we have a fresh collection of discounted iOS game and app deals to check out first. You’ll also want to dive into the deals we are now tracking on Apple Watch Series 9 and everything else waiting in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like MEGA MAN X, Hell Raider, Here Be Dragons, The White Bird Carnival, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Car Drifting Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The White Bird Carnival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $10, Celeste $6, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

MEGA MAN X features:

With variety of weapons and reinforcing parts, break Sigma’s dark ambition down!! Story Mode comes with Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options.Easy places extra platforms in stages, so you won’t fall to your death, and confident players looking for a challenge will feel right at home on Hard! Aim for the most points in Score Attack, rush to clear stages the fastest in Time Race, and see who can finish the most stages in Endless.

