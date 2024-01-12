Save $99 on the new DJI Osmo Action 4 with the first discount on the Adventure Combo

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new DJI Osmo Action 4. Right now, the Adventure Combo drops down to $399.99 shipped from its usual $499 going rate. It’s a new all-time low at $99, and the only way to save on the latest action camera from DJI – even if it does come in a package. Alongside the camera, you’re getting three batteries with a charging case, an Extension Rod tripod, as well as several quick-release mounts and attachment accessories. We break down more about the Osmo Action 4 over at DroneDJ.

The new DJI Action 4 just launched late last fall as the company’s latest action camera. Now in its fourth-generation, there’s 4K recording at 120 FPS thanks to its 1/1.3-inch sensor with 10-bit color and D-Log performance. You can expect to record for over 7 hours with all three of the included batteries, and all of the mounts ensure you can stick this camera anywhere to capture just about any outdoor adventure. The form-factor has a screen on the front for selfies and the like, with a touchscreen on the back for your usual shot composing and settings adjustments.

Just don’t forget that there’s also the new GoPro HERO 12 Black. This recently-refreshed action camera is another one of our favorites right now and clocks in with a $349 sale price that might make it more compelling than the Action 4. We fully break down what to expect in our announcement coverage, offering a better idea how its 5.3K recording with a 1/1.9-inch sensor stacks up at $50 off.

DJI Osmo Action 4 features:

Experience stunning image clarity and unparalleled low-light performance with the 4K action camera’s large 1/1.3-inch sensor, capturing every adventure in breathtaking detail from dawn to dusk. Elevate your footage using 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance to capture dazzling effects in golden sunrises and vibrant sunsets. Impress your audience with the action camera’s vivid brilliance!

