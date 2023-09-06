GoPro reveals new HERO 12 Black action camera with two times longer battery life

GoPro today is out with its latest action camera, the new HERO 12 Black. Arriving with the same form-factor as previous models, the brand’s latest steps up to deliver twice the runtime thanks to a new Enduro battery, alongside 5.3K recording, HyperSmooth 6.0, and other upgrades.

GoPro HERO 12 Black revealed

Just as it has seemed to do every September for the past several years, GoPro today is giving us a first look at its latest action camera. In a naming scheme that will surprise no one, the new GoPro HERO 12 Black is just the latest release in a long line of other, very similar releases.

GoPro has been opting to take a more iterative approach every year instead of reinventing the wheel. It’s what we saw last year with the HERO 11, and now the same route is being taken for its all-new release. There are some notable improvements, and we’ll get to those in a minute, but largely the action camera sports the same form-factor and recording capabilities as last year’s model.

Everything starts the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. There’s still support for 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes – all of which is supported by the same GP2 chip as last year’s model. It can record 5.3K video at 60 FPS, with the new HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization tech in tow for ultra smooth footage no matter what insane tricks or feats you’re pull off.

Where thing start taking a turn for the better compared to last year’s model is battery life. It’s all thanks to the new GoPro’s Enduro battery, which notably improves runtimes, but there’s also a redesigned power management system at play for combining to deliver twice as long recordings, at least compared to the GoPro HERO 11 and its standard battery.

The new GoPro HERO 12 Black is now available for pre-order at several retailers. It clocks in at $399.99 direct from GoPro, with the new Enduro battery included. Over at Amazon and B&H, you can also lock-in your pre-order ahead of orders beginning to ship next week on September 13.

We’ll be getting a HERO 12 Black shortly, so expect a hands-on review in the near future for GoPro’s latest action camera.

Here’s the full rundown in the meantime:

Includes HERO12 Black camera, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle + thumb screw and USB-C cable

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo for more vivid images

2x longer continuous recording at 5.3K60¹, 1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30²

5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 video resolutions

Works exclusively with Max Lens Mod 2.0 for an industry-leading 177° field of view in 4K60

HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock³

New Bluetooth audio support works with AirPods + other headphones as wireless mics

Large image sensor captures ultra wide 156° field of view in 8:7

27 megapixel photos with 24.7 megapixel stills from video

Waterproof to 33ft + built tough

A microSD card is required, but not included

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!