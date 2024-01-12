Jackery’s 518Wh capacity power station with 7 ports returns to $349 low, more from $100

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped. Down from its $530 price tag, this power station saw various discounts over 2023, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, giving you $181 in savings and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches the recent early holiday sales. You can also bundle the Explorer 500 with a 100W solar panel for $599, down from $800, turning this power station into a power generator.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (when bundled or purchased separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Other Jackery Power Station discounts:

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS R3500 Portable Power Station that is currently receiving a 50% discount. It has a 3,168Wh capacity and can dish out up to 3,200W of max output through its 15 ports: four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one RV, one car port, and one Anderson port. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and much more.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

  • Long Lasting Endurance: The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use.
  • Support Pass-Through Charging: This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.
  • Designed For Portability: Same size as a basketball, this Explorer 500 is easy to carry with its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice for scenarios of camping, road-trip, RV, and home backup.

