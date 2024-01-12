Save 50% on ALLPOWERS’ R3500 3,168Wh 15-port portable power station at new $1,400 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R3500 Portable Power Station for $1,399.50 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Down from its $2,799 price tag, it saw discounts during most sales events throughout 2023, with Black Friday being the greatest among them and bringing costs down by $1,000. Today’s deal comes in to give you almost $1,400 in savings, beating out our previous mention by $400 and marking a new all-time low. It also beats ALLPOWERS’ website where it is listed for a higher $1,999 rate. The R3500 comes equipped with a 3,168Wh capacity and can dish out up to 3,200W of max output through its 15 ports: four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one RV, one car port, and one Anderson port. It can be fully charged in up to two hours via a standard wall outlet (max 1,500W input) with various rates when using solar panels (max 2,000W input). Through the ALLPOWERS app, which can be connected to this device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, you’ll be able to monitor charging status and change settings remotely. Head below to learn more.

Another ALLPOWERS model seeing a 50% discount is the S2000 Pro Portable Power Station with an included 100W solar panel for $749.50 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. It offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 100W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: one 130W car port, four 2,400W AC ports, one 110V RV port, two 100W USB-C ports, and four 18W USB-A ports. 

And if you’re looking for a model that is far smaller and far more personal, check out the ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station that is still on sale. It offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone.

ALLPOWERS R3500 Portable Power Station features:

  • 3200W Max Charge 15 Devices Simultaneously: ALLPOWERS R3500 portable power station is equipped with a 3168Wh battery. It has 4* pure sine wave AC outlets (110V 3200W, peak 6000W), 1* 30A RV AC Outlet, 2* 100W USB-C, 4* USB-A outlet, 2* DC5525, 1*Anderson outlet, 1* car cigarette lighter (12V/10A). Huge power and capacity can meet all your needs for home emergency backup, outdoor large appliances. 30A RV Outlet is very suitable for long-distance outdoor RV travel.
  • Safe and Durable LiFePO4 Power Station: ALLPOWERS R3500 features LiFePO4 batteries, maximum battery capacity is higher than 80% after 3500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6500 cycles. Eco mode can shut down R3500 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R3500 regular use up to 10 years.
  • Amazing Fast Charging: Thanks to our proprietary AP-POWER technology, R3500 battery can be fully charged in just 1.5-2 hours with solar panel (2000W max) or wall outlet charging (1500W max). Equipped with short-circuit release switch, it can maximize the safety of charging and discharging and protect equipment from damage. You can choose three charging modes (Fast /Standard /Silent Mode) to meet the needs of different charging environments.
  • Smart Control Function & UPS Function: Easily realized by connecting to ALLPOWERS APP through WIFI/ Bluetooth Power Monitoring/Function Setting/Remote Control/System Upgrade. R3500 is equipped with less 15ms UPS to ensure the safe operation of CPAP, fish tank, refrigerator or computer when sudden power failure.

