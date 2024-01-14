This DJI Avata drone starter kit with FPV goggles drops to $889 (Save $389)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Avata FPV Drone Explorer Combo for $889 shipped. This bundle would normally sell for $1,278 – like it has for almost the entirety of its shelf life since launching back in the fall of 2022. Now it’s on sale for only the third time and returning to the all-time low at $389 off. This is the price that we saw throughout Black Friday, with today’s discount marking the first chance to save since. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect and then head below for more.

This package include everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2.

Just don’t forget that if you’re looking to capture footage here on the ground, you can also save $99 on the new DJI Osmo Action 4. This is the first discount for the new action camera and applies to the Adventure Combo at $400.

DJI Avata features:

Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all. With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist. Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization.

