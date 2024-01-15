ALLPOWERS’ S700 power station with 606Wh capacity and 9 ports falls to $249 (Reg. $439)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station for $249 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its regular $439 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023, with early Christmas sales dropping costs to the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate to kick off the new year, giving you $190 in savings and returning the price to the second-lowest rate we have seen, only $29 above the all-time low. Boasting a 606Wh capacity, this power station can cover your device and appliance’s power needs off-grid, on the road, or during power outages. It features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a model with a larger capacity, Amazon is still offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W solar panel for $750, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. It offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 100W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: one 130W car port, four 2,400W AC ports, one 110V RV port, two 100W USB-C ports, and four 18W USB-A ports.

And if that still isn’t enough to cover your needs, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the ALLPOWERS R3500 Portable Power Station, also 50% off for $1,400. It provides a whopping 3,168Wh capacity and can dish out up to 3,200W of max output through its 15 ports: four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one RV, one car port, and one Anderson port. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on other power station brands as the deals roll in.

ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station features:

Recharge from 0%-80% within 1.5 Hours: ALLPOWERS portable power station can discharge from wall outlet and USB-C PD60W simultaneously that takes only 1.5 hours from 0-80%. 4 separated ways to recharge: Indoors, you can get stable 100W input form AC wall outlet (adaptor included) or 60W PD input from USB-C charger. You can also fully recharge it by 12V/24V car outlet or clean solar power(100W max). Keep your portable generator always full whenever you are at home, camping or on road trip.

New APP Experience and LED lights: Remote controlled by ALLPOWERS APP with Bluetooth , easier to operate the LED lights and AC DC output. LED lights has two modes. High-light mode can be used as lighting for outdoor fishing, camping, car repair and off-grid. So convenient that you needn’t to buy other lamps. SOS mode can help you get help quickly in dangerous situations.

Protect You Devices: ALLPOWERS has passed professional UL & FCC certification. Battery Management System ( BMS ) with the protection of over-temperature, over-voltage, over-power, over-current, and short circuits, maximally keep your charged device safe. PURE SINE WAVE output helps electronics less wear, keep sensitive electronics running smoothly while the modified sine wave inverters tends to damage electronics.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!