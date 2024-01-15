Amazon’s All-new 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet hits $105 all-time low ($75 off), plus more from $55

Amazon is kicking off the week with a pair of new Fire tablet sales featuring both its latest releases and a series of models for the kids. One standout offer has the All-new 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $75 or 42% in savings for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low on the upgraded 64GB configuration – the base 32GB model sells for $95, down from the regular $140. Alongside the larger capacity storage, it features the same 1080p 10.1-inch display on top of “25% faster performance than the previous-generation” and 3GB of RAM “for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.” It also comes complete with a 5MP front-facing camera as well as 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for the the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from September and head below for more Fire tablet deals.

Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon Kids Fire Tablet deals:

Alongside the actual tablet offers, Amazon has also launched a companion Fire tab accessory sale as well. Featuring up to 32% in savings, you’ll find everything from screen protectors and cases to backpacks, stands, keyboard attachments, and more. Pricing starts from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and everything is waiting for you on this landing page.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

