Drop your new Apple tracker in the ‘world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card’ from just $8

Alongside this morning’s deals on official Apple leather Key Rings, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder from $7.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 in some colorways, most of them typically sell for closer to $10 or $12 these days. Today’s offer is at least 20% off and matching our previous Lightning deal offer. We are big fans of the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories, and if you’re looking for something to neatly tuck Apple’s item tracker into your wallet (or something like it), this is one of the best options out there. The brand describes it as the “world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card insert,” with a design made of a flexible material with “no additional thickness added to AirTag.” More details below.

One thing to keep in mind here is if you can make use of a 2-pack, you can bring the price of each mount down to $6. Various colorways of the 2-pack TagVault Wallets are now selling for $11.95 Prime shipped, down from the regular $15 or more.

But if you’re looking to bring spending down even more, and you aren’t partial to the lauded Elevation Lab brand name, this 2-pack of wallet holders goes for $6.50 Prime shipped, or $3.25 a pop.

Here are this morning’s deals on the genuine leather Apple AirTag Key Rings from $12.50 and be sure to check out the new magnetic solutions from Elevation Lab.

Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder features:

Other Apple AirTag holders are bulky and made from thick hard plastic that stiffens your wallet. TagVault Wallet is the best way to keep AirTag in your wallet. Ultra-thin, no additional thickness added to AirTag. Flexible silicone construction to conform and flex with your wallet. Shorter than a credit card keeping it hidden. And its shape locks inside credit card slots in your wallet. Never lose your wallet again.

