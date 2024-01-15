Drop your new Apple tracker in the ‘world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card’ from just $8

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
Reg. $10+ $8

Alongside this morning’s deals on official Apple leather Key Rings, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder from $7.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 in some colorways, most of them typically sell for closer to $10 or $12 these days. Today’s offer is at least 20% off and matching our previous Lightning deal offer. We are big fans of the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories, and if you’re looking for something to neatly tuck Apple’s item tracker into your wallet (or something like it), this is one of the best options out there. The brand describes it as the “world’s thinnest AirTag wallet holder card insert,” with a design made of a flexible material with “no additional thickness added to AirTag.” More details below. 

One thing to keep in mind here is if you can make use of a 2-pack, you can bring the price of each mount down to $6. Various colorways of the 2-pack TagVault Wallets are now selling for $11.95 Prime shipped, down from the regular $15 or more. 

But if you’re looking to bring spending down even more, and you aren’t partial to the lauded Elevation Lab brand name, this 2-pack of wallet holders goes for $6.50 Prime shipped, or $3.25 a pop. 

Here are this morning’s deals on the genuine leather Apple AirTag Key Rings from $12.50 and be sure to check out the new magnetic solutions from Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet AirTag card holder features:

Other Apple AirTag holders are bulky and made from thick hard plastic that stiffens your wallet. TagVault Wallet is the best way to keep AirTag in your wallet. Ultra-thin, no additional thickness added to AirTag. Flexible silicone construction to conform and flex with your wallet. Shorter than a credit card keeping it hidden. And its shape locks inside credit card slots in your wallet. Never lose your wallet again.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ElevationLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Crocs takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from just ...
Duracell’s rechargeable battery bundle includes 6...
Garmin’s vívoactive 5 Smartwatch monitors sleep,...
Magic Bullet’s wireless hybrid portable blender a...
Casely launches new Grippy MagSafe suction mount for co...
Save $90 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles with pinch dete...
EGO Power+ 56V cordless electric chainsaw tackles seaso...
Nomad’s premium 3-in-1 Base One Max 15W MagSafe p...
Load more...
Show More Comments