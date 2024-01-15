Score some genuine leather Apple AirTag Key Rings from $12.50 each in multiple colors (Reg. $35)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on the official Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring. Singles are now selling for $14.99, but the best value is on the 2-packs for $24.99 – there are various colorways available here as well. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery otherwise. Before Apple moved away from leather to FineWoven, its genuine leather AirTag Key Ring carried a regular price of $35 and currently starts at closer to $30 at Amazon. Today’s 2-pack offer brings spending down to $12.50 a pop for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Apple’s leather keychain solution. Today’s Woot listings all ship with a 1-year Apple warranty. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, the official Apple Key Rings are specifically designed to safely carry an AirTag item tracker. The stainless steel ring is attached to a European leather body that is “specially tanned and soft to the touch.”

Elsewhere in AirTag accessories, you’ll want to browse through the latest OtterBox sitewide event for 20% off its collection of Apple item tracker holders. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to check out the latest magnetic solutions from Elevation Lab. These new waterproof mounts are designed to quickly and easily snap to metal surfaces and they start from $17 Prime shipped on Amazon right now – all of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!