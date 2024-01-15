Upgrade your content creation kit with Anker’s wearable mics and receiver at $180 (Reg. $250)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $250 $180

Heads up content-creators, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $70 or 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 above the all-time low to deliver the second-best price we have tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the M650 kit is a notable way to take your iPhoneography and mobile podcasting/interview game to the next level. This all-in-one wireless lavalier mic set features AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology, a windproof cotton cover, 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and a receiver with a 200-meter transmission range. That’s on top of the ability to record two sound sources at the same time and “store up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

Anker is delivering some notable value here with the M650 as some of the complete high-end wireless lavalier setups can be quite pricey. However, this Hollyland Lark C1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit also includes a USB-C receiver that connects directly to a smartphone or otherwise alongside a more affordable $99 list. 

If a more traditional microphone will suit your content creating needs, we are still tracking a notable deal on SteelSeries’ new Alias USB streaming mic with RBG downlighting. Regularly $180, you can now score one of the very first deals on this model since its launch in October of last year. All of the details you need on this battlestation-worthy solution are waiting for you right here

Anker M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit features:

  • AnkerWork M650 is an all-in-one wireless lavalier mic for content creators. Record right away with an embedded touchscreen to customize your settings. Comes with Lightning and USB accessories for no-hassle connections to cameras, tablets, and computers.
  • Professional Noise Cancelling: Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.
  • 15H Battery Life with Charging Case: When you’re putting in overtime on a shoot, the wireless lavalier microphone keeps up with 6 hours on a single charge or 15 hours with the charging case.
  • TrueLink 656 ft (200 m) Transmission: The LC3plus codec powers TrueLink, so you can record ultra-wide shots with 656 ft (200 m) of wireless transmission and super-low latency for less lip-syncing in post.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

