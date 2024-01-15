Upgrade your content creation kit with Anker’s wearable mics and receiver at $180 (Reg. $250)

Heads up content-creators, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $70 or 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 above the all-time low to deliver the second-best price we have tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the M650 kit is a notable way to take your iPhoneography and mobile podcasting/interview game to the next level. This all-in-one wireless lavalier mic set features AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology, a windproof cotton cover, 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and a receiver with a 200-meter transmission range. That’s on top of the ability to record two sound sources at the same time and “store up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Anker is delivering some notable value here with the M650 as some of the complete high-end wireless lavalier setups can be quite pricey. However, this Hollyland Lark C1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit also includes a USB-C receiver that connects directly to a smartphone or otherwise alongside a more affordable $99 list.

If a more traditional microphone will suit your content creating needs, we are still tracking a notable deal on SteelSeries’ new Alias USB streaming mic with RBG downlighting. Regularly $180, you can now score one of the very first deals on this model since its launch in October of last year. All of the details you need on this battlestation-worthy solution are waiting for you right here.

Anker M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone kit features:

AnkerWork M650 is an all-in-one wireless lavalier mic for content creators. Record right away with an embedded touchscreen to customize your settings. Comes with Lightning and USB accessories for no-hassle connections to cameras, tablets, and computers.

Professional Noise Cancelling: Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.

15H Battery Life with Charging Case: When you’re putting in overtime on a shoot, the wireless lavalier microphone keeps up with 6 hours on a single charge or 15 hours with the charging case.

TrueLink 656 ft (200 m) Transmission: The LC3plus codec powers TrueLink, so you can record ultra-wide shots with 656 ft (200 m) of wireless transmission and super-low latency for less lip-syncing in post.

