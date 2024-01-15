Duracell’s rechargeable battery bundle includes 6 AAs and 2 AAAs for new $18 low (Reg. $34)

Amazon is offering the Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Charger with 6 AA and 2 AAA batteries for $18.10 shipped. Down from its usual $34 price tag, it didn’t receive its first discount in 2023 until the year’s all-time low back in May, with regular drops in cost over the course of the rest of the year. Today’s deal is a 46% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $2 and etches past the previous low by $1 to land as the lowest price we have tracked. This value pack is a perfect opportunity to make the switch to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. Accompanied by eight batteries, this bundle includes six AA and two AAA rechargeable batteries to better cut down on single-use costs for remotes, game controllers, toys, and other gadgets. It only takes four to eight hours to charge up to four batteries of either size at one time with 4000mW of charging power.

If you already have the charger and/or need a larger quantity of batteries, Amazon is also offering options for packs of rechargeable batteries:

If you’re also in the market for a power bank to keep your personal devices charged throughout the day, check out our coverage of the VOLTME 10,000mAh Mini Portable Charger, as well as its 20,000mAh counterpart, that is still seeing discounts. It sports a compact size to fit inside your bags or pockets with ease, and can pump out a steady 22.5W of fast-charging speeds through its USB-A port and its USB-C port.

Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger Features:

Recharge your batteries in 4 to 8 hours with 4000 mW of charging power. You can recharge 2 or 4 AA and/or AAA NIMH batteries from any brand at a time, and with auto shut-off and an LED Charge Status Indicator, you’ll know when charging is complete. Batteries can be recharged for 10 years or up to 400 times, whichever comes first; Duracell Rechargeable batteries will hold a charge for up to 1 year when not in use.

