VOLTME’s 10,000mAh portable charger offers dual 22.5W charge for new $15 low (Reg. $32)

Amazon is offering the VOLTME 10,000mAh Mini Portable Charger for $15.29 shipped, after redeeming the on-page promo code R7U6CZDH before checkout for an additional 10% off. Shipping is free to Prime members or on orders over $25. Already down from its $32 price tag, this device began the new year $4 lower than its MSRP, with its first discounts coming in this week to bring costs down much further than last year. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 52% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from early Christmas sales by $3 and marking a new all-time low. You can also find its 20,000mAh counterpart hitting a new $19 low as well, giving you twice the charging ability for only $4 more.

With a compact 4.17-inch by 2.67-inch by 0.63-inch size, this 6.14-ounce power bank fits into the smallest of bags, purses, and even pockets, while its 10,000mAh battery can pump out steady 22.5W of fast-charging speeds. It can provide an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges. It provides one USB-A port and one USB-C port for dual-charging capabilities without lowering charge rates when utilizing both.

You’ll also have the opportunity to save an additional 5% on your purchase when buying two or more VOLTME devices over on its sales page (including the two charger models above). Below is a list of the most popular devices amongst the list – and be sure to clip or redeem any on-page coupons or promo codes!

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

VOLTME 10,000mAh Mini Portable Charger features:

22.5W Fast Charging: With the upgraded 22.5W output plus the most advanced PD3.0 & QC4.0 fast-charge technologies, VOLTME 22.5W portable charger power pank can incredibly fast charging your Phone from 0 to 58% in 30mins, 2X faster than traditional 2.4A chargers.

Power of Days: The slim but powerful VOLTME 10000mAh portable phone charger can provide iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges.

Charge Two at Once: VOLTME Portable Charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A ports built-in, it can juice up TWO devices simultaneously. Dual-port design allows you to share portable power with families and friends.

Vast Compatibility: VOLTME portable cell phone charger is widely compatible with all mobile phones, such as iPhone 14/13/12/11/XR/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy series, and other smart devices.

What You Get: 1*VOLTME Portable Power Bank (10,000mAh), 1* 1ft USB-C to USB-C cable (20V/3A),1*User manual. Dimensions: 4.17 x 2.67 x 0.63 inches; Weight: 6.14 oz. If you have any product problems with this magnetic power bank, please feel free to contact us, and we’ll solve it for you promptly – even if the return window is closed.

