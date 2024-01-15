Get the Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station with 400W solar panel for new $1,349 low

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,349.10 shipped. Down from $1,998, this particular combo only saw two major discounts over 2023, with the lowest dropping costs down to $1,499. Today’s deal comes in to start the new year at better prices, amounting to a 32% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $150 and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average”, this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar panel (so with the included 400W panel it should recharge in two to three hours). Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets – it can power 99% of appliances.

Amazon is also offering the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station and BP1000 Expansion Battery for $1,298, after clipping the on-page $500 off coupon. While it doesn’t include a solar panel, this expansion battery boosts the C1000’s capacity up to 2,112Wh, and the battery itself can be fully charged in just two hours alongside your power station at home.

If you’re looking for a smaller capacity power station, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station that is currently discounted for $249. It has a 606Wh capacity, can be controlled from your smartphone, and features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on other power stations brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

