Samsung’s recent Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ now start at new all-time lows from $379 (Reg. $450+)

Amazon is now offering the best prices we’ve seen across the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, with the base Wi-Fi 128GB model kicking things off at $379 shipped. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag and on top of marking the best discount ever, clocks in at $71 off. It’s an extra $21 below our previous mention from back in the beginning of December and is the only time it has dropped under $400 before. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $515.60, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $84 off, all while marking a new all-time low. We last saw it for $550 back in December, with today’s offer taking an extra $34 off. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

Last week saw an even more affordable release in Samsung’s tablet space hit the scene. The new Galaxy Tab A9+ just began shipping on Friday after being revealed last fall, and included a free Book Cover worth $50 to make the $220 starting prices an even better value. We break down what’s new and what you can except by way of savings over in our coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!