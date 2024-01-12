Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ begins shipping with free Book Cover from $220 ($270 value+)

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is finally shipping, and now that means the first chance to save is also here. Courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy, you can bundle the all-new Android tablet with one of Samsung’s official Book Covers at no extra cost. That adds a $50 value onto the new debuts, all of which start at $219.99 shipped for the 64GB capacity. The larger 128GB version of Galaxy Tab A9+ sells for $269.99 with the same added accessory. At Amazon, you’ll need to add both the tablet and book cover to your cart for the savings to apply, while Best Buy does the work for you. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship today to close out the work week. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

As far as the savings go, you’re also looking at the bundled Samsung Book Cover. The protective cover features a folding folio design that on top of keeping your screen scratch-free when not in use will also double as a stand. The origami-style folding build can be set into two different viewing angles, and there’s also built-in sleep/wake functionality that makes it an essential add-on to the Galaxy Tab A9+, so good thing it is free!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

