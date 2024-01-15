SanDisk’s latest ultra-protective 5TB USB-C ArmorATD drive drops to $157 shipped ($31/TB)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $180 $157
SanDisk 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD Portable HDD

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD Portable HDD for $156.99 shipped. The latest version of the ultra-protective ArmorATD lineup, the 5TB model landed on Amazon for the first time last summer at $200 but now goes for a regular price at $180, like it currently fetches directly from Apple. Today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and delivers the best price we can find. While not quite as speedy as the portable SSDs out there, it is a far more economical choice, coming in at just over $31 per TB – a price far lower than just about all SSD options. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 support is joined by USB-C connectivity with an anodized aluminum enclosure surrounded by an “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability you can trust.” Get a better idea of what in you’re in for via our hands-on review of the previous-generation version and head below for more. 

To bring spending down, you can obviously opt for a lower-capacity model starting from $85. Having said that, if you’re going to go for a 1TB solution, you could also spend the same $85 on the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD with far faster 1050MB/s speeds. Just don’t expect to get the ultra-protective bumper design here. 

Scope out Satechi’s new Mac mini hub with the a built-in NVMe slot and then head over to this ongoing deal on Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 Portable SSD. You can still land Samsung’s latest high-speed solution at the $110 Amazon all-time low with all of the details ready and waiting in our previous deal post and hands-on review

SanDisk 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD features:

  • USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage
  • USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible
  • Transfer rates of up to 130MB/s read (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Crocs takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from just ...
Duracell’s rechargeable battery bundle includes 6...
Garmin’s vívoactive 5 Smartwatch monitors sleep,...
Magic Bullet’s wireless hybrid portable blender a...
Casely launches new Grippy MagSafe suction mount for co...
Save $90 on Apple Watch Series 9 styles with pinch dete...
EGO Power+ 56V cordless electric chainsaw tackles seaso...
Nomad’s premium 3-in-1 Base One Max 15W MagSafe p...
Load more...
Show More Comments