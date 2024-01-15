SanDisk’s latest ultra-protective 5TB USB-C ArmorATD drive drops to $157 shipped ($31/TB)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD Portable HDD for $156.99 shipped. The latest version of the ultra-protective ArmorATD lineup, the 5TB model landed on Amazon for the first time last summer at $200 but now goes for a regular price at $180, like it currently fetches directly from Apple. Today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and delivers the best price we can find. While not quite as speedy as the portable SSDs out there, it is a far more economical choice, coming in at just over $31 per TB – a price far lower than just about all SSD options. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 support is joined by USB-C connectivity with an anodized aluminum enclosure surrounded by an “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability you can trust.” Get a better idea of what in you’re in for via our hands-on review of the previous-generation version and head below for more.

To bring spending down, you can obviously opt for a lower-capacity model starting from $85. Having said that, if you’re going to go for a 1TB solution, you could also spend the same $85 on the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD with far faster 1050MB/s speeds. Just don’t expect to get the ultra-protective bumper design here.

Scope out Satechi’s new Mac mini hub with the a built-in NVMe slot and then head over to this ongoing deal on Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 Portable SSD. You can still land Samsung’s latest high-speed solution at the $110 Amazon all-time low with all of the details ready and waiting in our previous deal post and hands-on review.

SanDisk 5TB G-Drive ArmorATD features:

USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage

USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Transfer rates of up to 130MB/s read (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

