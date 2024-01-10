Satechi refreshes Mac mini Stand and Hub with NVMe SSD slot, launches at 20% off

Satechi today is keeping up its CES 2024 reveals with a new and improved version of its unqiue Stand and Hub for Mac Mini. The new version improves the experience with some quality of life updates for Apple’s latest Mac mini and Studio, all while keeping the same footprint. It’s also on sale at launch, dropping the usual $100 price tag down to $79.99 shipped with code CES20. That’s a 20% off launch discount and the first chance to save on this new release.

Satechi’s current Stand and Hub first hit the scene back in 2021 with the goal of adding some front-facing I/O to your Mac mini. It has a fun design that rests right underneath your desktop Mac, and is now also compatible with the newer Mac Studio. Now with the refreshed version, Satechi is merging all of that same focus with some more modern specs to match Apple’s latest M2 desktops. Oh, and the same aluminum design of course remains – it wouldn’t be Satechi without it!

One of the biggest issues with the previous version is that the internal SSD slot was only designed for M.2 SATA drives. It wasn’t the best choice a few years back, and is one of the bigger limitations in 2024. Now Satechi is refreshing it with proper NVMe support, so you can plug in your fancy new SSD and get better speeds. This should mean you’ll be able to actually edit footage off the companion drive, versus using it more for backups and storage. The Stand and Hub still features the same three USB-A slots and single USB-C port on the front, as well as micro and SD card readers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that look at it as an M1 companion. I’ve been trying out the newer version with NVMe SSD slot with my Mac Studio and ahead of sharing a full review, have to say that even just that adjustment makes it worthy of an upgrade. In the meantime, you can see for yourself while saving $20 on the new release by applying code CES20 at checkout.

