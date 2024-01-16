Beats Studio Buds+ come in a new Cosmic Silver design at $130 (Second-best, save $40)

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in the more recent Cosmic Silver colorway. It normally would set you back $170, and now knocks $40 off in order to mark the second-best price to date. This is within $10 of the all-time low from over a month ago and only the second time it has dropped this low. Other styles are also on sale for $150. Get a closer look at the Beats Studio Buds+ in our hands-on review and down below.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic in the earbuds space, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

