Chefman’s InstaCoffee Max+ single-serve brewer hits one of its best prices at just $35

If you’re looking to scoop up a new single-serve brewer for the new year, today’s Amazon deal on this Chefman model is a great way to save some cash. You can now score the Chefman InstaCoffee Max+ single-serve machine down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, and more recently closer to $40 or $44, today’s deal is up to 30% off and the lowest we can find. It comes in at within $3 of the one-time Amazon all-time low and as a much more affordable option to a comparable Keurig machine. And this one can handle both K-Cups as well as the ground beans of your choice via the included filter – you would have to buy a separate filter do this on most Keurig machines. This one is capable of brewing 6 to 12 ounces of fresh brew directly into your mug or travel tumbler and features a self-cleaning mode that “prevents mineral buildup ensuring a perfect cup of joe day after day.” Head below for more details.

And while we are talking single-serve action, the New Year Amazon coffee pod sale is still alive and well with deep deals on its now even more affordable in-house offerings. Coffee pods can be expensive if you buy them at full price (or at least a whole lot more than this), but Amazon has pricing starting from just $0.21 per cup right now with 100-packs in various flavors starting at just over $21 Prime shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

For more kitchen and cooking deals, you’ll want to head over to our home goods hub. One notable offer has Ninja’s interchangeable Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle down at $100 shipped, or the second-lowest price we have ever tracked since its release last summer. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage.

Chefman InstaCoffee Max+ features:

Your morning mug is only moments away. Brew up to 12 ounces of robust coffee in 2 minutes or less with the touch of a button. Enjoy your favorite flavors using convenient single-serve K-Cups, or pack ground coffee into the included, reusable filter. Get 6 to 12 ounces of freshly brewed coffee in a large travel mug or small cup to jump-start your day, your way. The slim and sleek silhouette of the Chefman InstaCoffee espresso pod machine is ideal for small kitchens, offices, or dorm rooms so you can enjoy a fresh cup anywhere, anytime.

