Govee’s popular AI Sync Box with backlight falls 73% to new $60 low (Reg. $220), more from $18

Amazon is offering the Govee AI Sync Box with Monitor Backlight for 27 to 34-inch monitors for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $220 price tag, it saw a few major discounts over 2023, with the best among them happening back during early Christmas sales for $70. Today’s deal comes in to kick off the new year with the lowest price yet – amounting to a 73% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low that gives you a total $160 in savings.

Set the moods for your gameplay with this AI sync box that features Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm to recognize your in-game actions and react by displaying the appropriate lighting effects. It is able to read and match colors and movements with that of your on-screen content while keeping an “ultra-low” latency and avoiding being influenced by ambient lighting, while also allowing you to play up to 240Hz in 1080p. Featuring the Govee DreamView smart syncing system, it can even mirror your AI gaming sync box’s lighting decisions across other Govee lights as well for a more immersive 360-degree experience. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and even streaming boxes like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV – you’ll be able to connect and effortlessly switch between up to three devices. Head below to read more.

Govee Lighting Products seeing limited time deals:

And be sure to check out our coverage of Govee’s CES 2024 product announcements, led by the AI Sync Box Kit 2 that will support resolutions up to 8K and delivers seamless 4K resolution at 120Hz. There is also the second-generation Neon Rope Lights that not only have improved RGBIC lighting effects for smoother performance, but it also features upgraded bend clips and a more flexible material that makes shaping the light to your desired designs far more effortless than before.

AI Sync Box with Monitor Backlight features:

Accurate Color Matching with Near-Zero Delay: The Govee AI gaming lights process on-screen colors via the HDMI signal for fast reactive lighting that’s not sensitive to ambient lighting like camera-based systems. Sync your games, TV shows, and more in Christmas Day.

OTA for the Latest Compatible Games: Connect up to 3 HDMI devices at one time with the Govee AI Gaming Lights with Sync Box. Compatible with Valorant, LOL, OW2, Apex, PUBG, COD, Fortnite, and CS: GO. More supported games are coming soon.(After connecting to Wi-Fi, wait 4 hours for compatible games to update.)

Govee DreamView 360° Syncing: With our DreamView smart syncing system, mirror your AI Gaming Sync Box lighting across all your Govee gaming lights, wall lights, strips, panels, lamps, and bulbs, for a 360° lighting experience in Christmas.

Responsive AI-Driven Lighting: Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm recognizes your in-game actions for compatible gaming titles, displaying real-time specialized gaming lighting effects when selecting characters, using items, and eliminating enemies.

Customize Your AI Lighting Effects: Personalize the colors, animation, and speed of each AI gaming light effect, enabling you to craft your perfect battlestation experience to highlight every epic gaming moment.

High FPS and Resolution Support: Play your games up to 240Hz in 1080p, plus 144Hz 2K and 60Hz 4K. Govee HDMI gaming lights with sync box support HDR10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!