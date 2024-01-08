Govee announces new smart home lighting, sensors, and Matter plugs for CES 2024

Govee CES 2024 announcements have arrived with four distinct additions to the brand’s smart home lighting devices and smart appliances. This is a popular brand here at 9to5Toys, and we are excited to witness the next generation in smart gaming and home devices with CES 2024’s opening tomorrow. Amongst the lineup are the new AI gaming sync box kit 2, which will support higher resolutions with dynamic lighting synchronization, as well as the upgraded Matter-supported Neon Rope Light 2 which is made from a more flexible material that allows for better shaping of the light to fit your designs. Head below to learn about all the exciting new releases from Govee during CES 2024.

What’s new with Govee for CES 2024

Following the success of the first-generation AI Sync Box Kit at CES 2023, Govee has returned this year to redefine the gaming landscape with the release of the next AI Sync Box Kit 2. This cutting-edge system will support resolutions up to 8K and delivers seamless 4K resolution at 120Hz.

Govee’s CogniGlow AI recognition technology is the driving force behind these innovations, automatically activating tailored lighting effects based on in-game content and giving you a more personalized experience in any gaming moment. The system will support integration with Govee Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant, offering up broader compatibility and easier control – and it will get a Matter-compatible update via OTA later this year.

There is also the new take on an old fan favorite in the form of the second-generation Neon Rope Lights. Not only have the RGBIC lighting effects been improved for smoother performance, but it also features upgraded bend clips and a more flexible material that makes shaping the light to your desired designs far more effortless than before.

Govee has also incorporated a new way to customize your lighting effects through the Govee Home app, where the camera uses shape recognition to apply a variety of DIY lighting effects throughout the different lighting segments. It is also Matter-compatible for seamless integration with your current smart home setup for seamless control.

GoveeLife, a sub-brand that operates independently, is also expanding its extensive range of smart home appliances with two new devices at CES 2024. The first is a Presence Sensor that is ideal for anyone looking for more ways to secure their homes, with precise detection that covers a 120-degree range both horizontally and vertically. Not only is installation designed to be easier, but it also offers cross-platform interconnection and can be controlled via the Govee Home app. The company has also announced a Matter-certified Smart Plug Pro that will also help you achieve cross-platform control for any smart home device.

Govee believes that AI technology will continue to empower smart lighting and smart home products in the coming years, which has led the company to create its AI Lighting Bot (an AIGC: Artificial Intelligence Generated Content). This new feature will be included in the brand’s lighting solutions to bring a new level of interactivity to the market.

AIGC technology adapts and responds to different scenarios, providing dynamic and responsive lighting to match the situation. Whether you’ll be utilizing lights for home entertainment setups, public venue performances, or special events, the AIGC-enhanced lighting ensures a unique and engaging atmosphere.

The last of these major announcements has to do with Govee’s partnership with CORSAIR to take gameplay experiences to new heights by integrating smart lighting into CORSAIR’s iCUE software ecosystem. Users will now be able to control and synchronize the lighting effects of both companies’ RGB peripherals and light bulbs/strips. Under this partnership, gamers will be able to create far more dynamic patterns that extend beyond just their PC setup to the rest of their space.

While information on launch plans is minimal, we can tell you that all these devices will become available in the first half of 2024. We will update you with more information as it becomes available. To learn more about Govee, GoveeLife, the technology, and the product lines, please visit govee.com.

