Ninja’s latest NeverClog Cold Press Juicer returns to its $110 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer for $109.99 shipped. This model launched in March of last year and has only seen a few price drops since then. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for the lowest price we can find. A follow up to the previous-generation model (that sells for $90 right now), the upgraded design on the latest variant is centered around the brand’s new NeverClog filter and an updated, modern form-factor. This model sports a larger 24-ounce juice jug alongside a 36-ounce pulp container and a pair of pulp filter options (Pulp and Lots of Pulp). A pair of one-touch programs (start/step and reverse) combine with an anti-drip lever to keep your countertop clean as well as dishwasher-safe parts to round out the feature set. Head below for more details. 

As we detailed above, if the updated design isn’t important for you, the previous-generation model is going for $20 less on Amazon right now. An even more affordable solution however, is the Magic Bullet mini juicer we reviewed previously – it worked flawlessly in our testing and still does to this day – that sells for $50 on Amazon. 

While we are talking Magic Bullet, we also spotted its personal-sized blender on sale for under $24 today, down from the regular $40. That deal joins a host of other kitchen upgrades waiting for you over in our curated home goods deal hub. Scope it out right here

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer features:

Powers through tough ingredients for powerful, non-stop juicing. Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with two interchangeable pulp filters: Less Pulp and Lots of Pulp. With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers. Anti-drip lever keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste. Simple assembly makes for no-hassle setup and cleaning.

Ninja

