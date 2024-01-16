Whip up some protein shakes in the 11-piece Magic Bullet blender at under $24 (Reg. $40)

If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to whip up smoothies and protein shakes for your 2024 health routine, Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender down at $23.72. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set carries a $40 regular price at Amazon and has only seen a few notable price drops in the last year. It dropped to $25.50 for Black Friday and $30 after that in December, but is now at the lowest price we have tracked in quite some time. This set includes the 250W motor base, the cross-blade, a pair of blending cups, a party mug, two resealable lids, and a to-go lid attachment. It might not be the most powerful option out there, but it’s more than capable of whipping up some protein powder and to help with light meal preparations. Head below for more details.

When it comes to a brand name personal blender, it doesn’t often get much more affordable than today’s lead deal – Ninja’s model costs $55 for example. There are some options from smaller brands, like this Bella variant at $21, but it’s not nearly as popular a solution as the Magic Bullet.

Check out this deal on Instant’s 6.3-quart stand mixer and one of the best prices on Chefman’s InstaCoffee Max+ single-serve brewer. Then, head over to our home goods hub for even more of the best discounts we are tracking on items for around the house, on kitchen gear, cooking arsenal upgrades, and much more, including Ninja’s Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle.

Magic Bullet Blender features:

Included: (1) 250W motor base, (1) cross-blade, (1) tall cup, (1) short cup, (1) party mug, (2) lip rings, (2) Stay-Fresh resealable lids, (1) to-go lid and 10-second recipe guide.

The magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic.

Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 watts high-torque power base.

Included recipe book gets you started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts. Add 1/2 cup water for smooth blend for vegetables.

