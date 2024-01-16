New low hits Spigen’s 8K custom RGB gaming keyboard at $135 shipped (Reg. $200)

Back in October we featured the launch of Spigen’s new 8K gaming keyboard, and today we are tracking the first price drop since. The regularly $200 mechanical gaming keyboard released with launch pricing at $152, but you can now score one for $134.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the first deal of the year. Spigen has equipped its battlesetation keyboard with Cherry Brown switches alongside an 8,000Hz polling and scan rate as well as the doubleshot PBT keycaps we see from many of the dedicated gaming brands. The onboard multifunction dial key controls volume, monitor brightness, scrolling, and more alongside RGB lighting – it is customizable within the Spigen Total Control software suite (“precise mastery over key assignments, Polling Rate, macros, lighting effects, and more). Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

Now, if you would prefer to stick with the more dedicated gaming brands, something like the latest Razer BlackWidow V4 X is worth a look. This one launched last summer and sells for a lower $130 price tag on Amazon with much of the same feature set as the model above. Having said that, you can remain in the Razer ecosystem and bring spending down further with its Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless model at $110 as well.

Another option we are tracking on sale right now is CORSAIR’s ultra-thin wireless AIR mechanical gaming keyboard. Measuring out at just 11mm at its thinnest point, this streamlined battlestation deck is now seeing an $80 price drop on Amazon to bring it back to one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Get a closer look right here and swing by our PC gaming hub for more.

Spigen 8K gaming keyboard features:

Real 8K Polling Rate & Scan Rate: Real 8K Performance – Harnessing the power of Dynamic Pipeline Technology, this feature offers a truly exceptional and real 8K polling rate and 8K scan rate, culminating in an accelerated and highly responsive user experience.

Spigen Total Control Software: Elevate your gaming encounter with advanced software, delivering unparalleled customization and precise mastery over key assignments, Polling Rate, macros, lighting effects, and more

Multi-Function Dial Key (Knob): Control volume, Pre/Next, monitor brightness, keyboard brightness, and scroll with a single knob, all at your fingertips for seamless multitasking.

RGB Light: immersing you in a visual spectacle. Unleash your full gaming potential with this immersive RGB lighting, setting the stage for epic experiences.

PBT Double-Shot Keycaps: Enjoy durability and enhanced tactile feedback with PBT double-shot keycaps, providing long-lasting legends that won’t fade over time, even through intense gaming sessions.

