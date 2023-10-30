Spigen’s new 8K gaming keyboard with Cherry Brown switches arrives at $152 (Reg. $200)

While Spigen might be a brand better known for its iPhone cases like the new vintage iMac models and the rest of the lineup, not to mention gear like its StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging stand, and other Apple accessories, today we are featuring the brand’s new ArcPLAY Keyboard. Delivering some proprietary “Dynamic Pipeline Technology” alongside much of the amenities we have come to love from other battle station keyboards, the new ArcPLAY gaming keyboard is now available for purchase with a solid launch deal at nearly $50 off. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

Spigen’s new ArcPLAY gaming keyboard

The new ArcPLAY gaming keyboard is centered around a deck of Cherry MX Brown switches (“100 million keystrokes guaranteed”), complete with double-shot PBT keycaps for “durability and enhanced tactile feedback” alongside “superior sound absorption.” In the top right corner, you’ll also find the brand’s Multi-Function Dial Key for what it calls seamless multitasking – “Control volume, Pre/Next, monitor brightness, keyboard brightness, and scroll with a single knob.”

The Spigen “Dynamic Pipeline Technology allows the ArcPLAY gaming keyboard to deliver 8,000Hz scan and polling rates, “culminating in an accelerated and highly responsive user experience.”

From there, it comes equipped with immersive RGB lighting and customization options by way of Spigen Total Control Software. You can “elevate” your gaming action with “advanced software, delivering unparalleled customization and precise mastery over key assignments, polling rate, macros, lighting effects, and more.”

Features at a glance:

Real Dual 8K: With Spigen Dynamic Pipeline Technology, ArcPLAY can perform at 8,000Hz speed of both scan and polling rate.

Cherry MX Brown: 100 million keystrokes guaranteed, 55cN operating force, 2.0 mm pre-travel, 4.0mm total travel.

Knob Multi-Function Dial Key: 5 features (Volume, Media, Scroll, Screen Brightness, Keyboard Brightness) to control conveniently.

Double-Shot PBT Keycaps: Precise finish to withstand longer.

Superior Sound Absorption: Premium PU form to satisfy user experience.

RGB light: Total 11 effect and surrounded RGB light.

Extra Keycaps: Customize ArcPLAY with an included extra keycaps.

Software (ArcPLAY HIVE) can be downloaded at https://install.spigen.com.

The new Spigen ArcPLAY gaming keyboard is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront with a solid launch deal too. Regularly $200, you can knock your total down to $151.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

