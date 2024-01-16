This deep tissue massage gun with 10 attachments returns to $40 low (Reg. $76)

Amazon is offering the TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from a $76 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the first four months of the year only dropping to $57 at the most and the second half of the year seeing a repeat to the same $40 low once every one to two months. Today’s deal comes in to continue this trend into the new year as a 47% markdown off the going rate, returning costs back to its all-time low.

This device reaches a 12mm amplitude and can hit up to 3,200 RPM to relieve muscle fatigue and pain while also promoting blood circulation and a restoration of “the best state of your body.” It comes with 10 interchangeable massage heads that are designed to target and relax various tissues in the back, neck, arms and legs. It sports a six hour battery life (depending on the selected speed) and can be quickly recharged through its USB port. It features a smart LED touch screen that allows for easy adjustment of settings while displaying the real-time remaining battery. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a far more compact and portable massage gun, Amazon is also offering the BOB AND BRAD Air 2 Mini Massage Gun for $70, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. This massage gun comes equipped with a brushless motor and 12mm amplitude to reach tissues much deeper for greater pain and tension relief. Sporting a compact 5.1-inch by 4.9-inch by 2-inch size that fits in bags of all sizes, this massage gun was designed with a triangular ergonomic shape for portability, ideal for athletes and after-workout routines. It has a 180 minute battery life with a built-in timer and comes with five attachments for targeted relief of various muscle groups.

And assuming that you’ll be using your massage gun after an intense workout, do you tend to listen to music or podcasts as I usually do? Well, if you’re looking for a reliable pair of earbuds for those workouts, check out our recent coverage of the 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds that are seeing its first discount since its release. Its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allows for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise while its IPX5 water-resistance holds up to sweat with ease.

TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun features:

Long Battery Life: Percussion massage gun with a USB charging cable (Charging Plug Not Include), which means it can be easily charged from anywhere and can run for up to 6 hours (depending on the selected speed)

10 Professional Massage Heads: Muscle massage gun with 10 replaceable massage heads, not only helps users relax various parts of the body, but also is easy to disassemble and clean, making it very suitable for back massage, neck, arm, leg and muscle massage

Quieter Operation: Adopting high-quality quiet motor, the working decibel is only 40dB-50dB, so you can enjoy high-power, low-noise massage at home, gym, or office without worrying about disturbing others

Smart LED Touch Screen: The massager gun is equipped with an intelligent LED touch screen design and battery display design, allowing you to easily adjust the speed level and view the remaining battery. TOLOCO unique flowing light design also makes the operation more technological

Seven Adjustable Speed Levels: For different muscle soreness problems, the TOLOCO deep tissue massage gun is equipped with Seven speed levels, from low, medium to high, and you can find the appropriate amplitude to alleviate all muscle soreness problems

