SteelSeries Stratus+ Android/PC Bluetooth Gaming Controller hits new $21.50 low (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Stratus+ Bluetooth Gaming Controller for $21.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $60, this model is now at the lowest price we can find. We did see it drop into the $40 range a number of times last year, but this morning’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low at up to 64% off the going rate. Compatible with Android devices, Chromebook machines over Bluetooth, or with your PC, it also comes with an optional Android phone mount that “detaches for travel.” Featuring 90-hour battery life with a 15-minute quick charge bringing an additional 12 hours of play time, you’ll also find Hall Effect magnetic sensors to “offer a better trigger feel for a lifetime of precision and consistent smoothness.” Head below for more.

If you would prefer to just stick with the Xbox wireless controllers you already have for mobile, PC, or otherwise, something like the PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0 might come in handy on the road. It is specifically designed for to clip your smartphone to an Xbox controller and will only cost you $15 Prime shipped to score one.

While we are talking controllers, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra as well as the brand’s new force feedback racing wheel controller. Designed with an onboard display for an “advanced digital dashboard,” you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect on the new VelocityOne Race Wheel in our launch coverage – pre-orders are now live.

SteelSeries Stratus+ Bluetooth Gaming controller features:

Connect to an Android device or Chromebook via Bluetooth LE or to PCs via USB-C to A connection

Included slim phone mount adjusts to fit nearly any Android phone and detaches for travel

Extra-long 90-hour battery life with fast charging, with a 15-min charge giving you up to 12 hours of gameplay

Designed to give maximum control, the ALPS analog thumbsticks have clickable L3/R3 buttons for more input options across a wide variety of games.

New Hall Effect magnetic sensors offer a better trigger feel for a lifetime of precision and consistent smoothness.

