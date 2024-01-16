Turtle Beach officially unveils new force feedback racing wheel controller with onboard display, pre-orders now live

After being teased earlier this week, Turtle Beach has officially unveiled its new VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System. Just after we had a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s new premium and more traditional Stealth Ultra Xbox gamepad, pre-orders are going live today on the new Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S racing controller system. Hit the jump for a rundown of the specs and feature set of the new VelocityOne kit.

New force-feedback VelocityOne Race Wheel from Turtle Beach

Designed to provide “high-fidelity, force-feedback performance and unmatched realism,” the new Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal set features a high-fidelity direct-drive force feedback experience by way of the custom K: Drive motor – it is said to deliver “ultra-realistic, powerful response while maintaining smooth steering and detailed reactions to in-race events” than you would find from belt-drive systems.

The steering wheel unit also features what Turtle Beach refers to as a sort of heads-up screen known as the Race Management Display. This “advanced digital dashboard” provides real-time race telemetry, full customization, and is will apparently provide integration with popular racing titles – the games that will actually support it are yet to be announced.

On the inside of the wheel, you’ll find Turtle Beach’s Mag-Shift paddles alongside a pair of analog paddles for shifting and clutch/handbrake control, respectively.

The new racing controller system also includes a customizable pedal set with an “adjustable throttle, load-cell brakes, and clutch pedal set.” The load-cell braking system employs something known as “Dynamic Braking Tek” with braking measured by the actual force you apply to the pedal, rather than the distance the pedal travels.

Features at a glance:

Authentic, Complete Racing Setup for Xbox & PC

Ultra-Realistic K: Drive Force Feedback Motor

Glide through Gears with Mag-Shift Paddle Shifters

Tune & Customize your Setup with the Race Management Display™

Customizable Throttle, Brake & Clutch Pedals

Dynamic Brake Tek Load-Cell Braking System for Enhanced Realism

Modular Control Unit for Critical Car Systems & Adjustments

Tuner Companion App for Xbox, PC & Mobile Devices

Premium, Racing-Grade Design with Versatile Mounting Solutions

Turtle Beach Audio Tuning Onboard

Pre-orders are now available on the new Turtle Beach VelocityOne racing controller system directly from the official site at $649.99 shipped. “This product will be on sale February 26, 2024. If you pre-order, you’ll be charged today and will receive an email once your order has shipped.”

That’s clearly a high-end price for what sounds a lot like a higher-end racing system. If you’re not the type to appreciate some of the bells and whistles, the advanced braking system, or onboard display, one of the popular Logitech racing wheel sets will likely be a much better option for you. You’ll find various options for various platforms readily available on Amazon for around half the price of the VelocityOne.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!