You might as well buy Twelve South’s Curve Riser M3 iMac and monitor stand at $16 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $15.99. That’s right, it sells for just $16 shipped if you’re a Prime member. Delivery is otherwise free in orders over $25. This may be backordered a bit, but the drop down from its usual $80 price tag means you’ll score a new all-time low at the deepest clearance discount yet. Our last mentions had it as low as $40, like the discount we previously covered in December. Now it’s an extra $24 off and landing at today’s all-time low. Head below for more.

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new M3 iMac or have an existing model that could use a bit more love, both lack height adjusting features out of the box. Curve Riser enters to help save the day by elevating any display – even ones not made by Apple – a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Yesterday saw Twelve South debut an entirely new addition to its lineup in much of the same realm of Mac accessories. The new BookArc Flex vertical MacBook stand arrives with a chromed finish and unique one-size-fits-all design that lets it support your MacBook with its own body weight – whether it’s a 13-inch M2 Air or one of the newer 16-inch M3 Pros. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser. 

