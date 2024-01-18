Anker’s H30i wireless headphones with 70-hour battery and Bluetooth 5.3 hits new $30 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering the Anker Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $30.38 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from its regular $40 price tag, we only tracked a few discounts over 2023 since its release a few months ago, with the lowest among them dropping costs to $32 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown to take savings a little further for the new year, beating out our previous mention by $2 and landing as a new all-time low.

The H30i headphones come equipped with 40mm oversized drivers alongside enhanced pure bass to give you a more powerful audio experience that brings your music to life. It has an impressive 70-hour battery life on a single charge, with recharge time taking next to nothing – a five minute quick-charge gives it an additional four hours of playback. It has been designed for those longer listening sessions where you get lost in the tunes, crafted for comfort with softer, detachable earcups and an ergonomic shape to eliminate ear fatigue. With Bluetooth 5.3 connection, you can switch between devices with seamless ease, jumping from music to streaming services to calls without a second thought. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also still offering the first discount on 1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-cancelling Earbuds for $44, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Equipped with a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, the standout feature is in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allowing for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life from the charging case while the earbuds themselves offer 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when ANC is turned off. When the juice runs out, a quick 10 minute fast-charge will add another two hours of playback.

If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, check out the current deal happening for the Anker Soundcore Motion X500. It offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience,” with a 12-hour battery life and a IPX7 water-resistance rating for added protection.

Soundcore H30i Wireless Headphone features:

Pure Bass That Never Stops: soundcore H30i wireless on-ear headphones feature 40mm oversized drivers to consistently deliver powerful audio, alongside enhanced pure bass, to bring your music to life.

Long-Lasting Playtime: Never stop the music with an impressive 70-hour battery life on a single charge. Experience lightning-fast charging with soundcore H30i, giving 4 hours of playtime on a quick 5-minute charge.

Lightweight and Comfortable: soundcore H30i on-ear wireless headphones are ideal for those longer listening sessions at only 183g. Crafted with soft, detachable earcups and an ergonomic shape, ear fatigue is a thing of the past.

Seamless and Stable Connection: Experience the best of both worlds with Bluetooth 5.3. Whether listening to music or watching a film, seamlessly switch between devices to pick up an incoming call or watch a quick video.

App Customization: Create a totally personalized listening experience with the soundcore app. Customize your own EQ settings or choose from preset options, enjoy relaxing white noise, and more.

