This Lamicall MagSafe iPhone 15 case is now back to its all-time low at just $9 Prime shipped

There are loads of notable options out there when it comes to protecting or decorating your iPhone 15 – many of the best options are detailed in our roundup of the best iPhone cases right here and our yearly recap of our favorites. But for folks that are just looking for a particularly affordable option after just spending a fortune on Apple’s latest handset, the rock-bottom launch deal we tracked on Lamicall’s Magnetic Phone Case as now returned at under $9. Head below for the details and the promo code you’ll need.

The new Lamicall Magnetic Phone Case is now down at $8.99 Prime shipped for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max when you apply code LAMIPRCP1 at checkout. Regularly up to $25 and more recently closer to $17, this is matching the best price we have tracked. It is also now one of the most affordable cases on the market coming from a brand we feature around here. It includes discrete airbags in each of the corners for extra drop protection (up to “10 feet”) alongside what the brand calls a diamond texture grip and N52 magnets on the back of the case to support all of your MagSafe gear.

If this one doesn’t work for you, there are plenty of options highlighted right here starting from under $15.

And if you’re in the market for some new charging accessories and MagSafe gear, our smartphone accessories deal hub is where you need to be. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on the best add-on gear for iPhone everyday of the week.

Lamicall Magnetic iPhone 15 Case features:

This phone case for iPhone 15 Pro with 4 airbag cover the corners of the case, providing cushioning buffer when the phone falls, greatly reducing damage to the phone. This phone case for iPhone 15 Pro was tested from 10 feet high drop without damaging the phone, thanks to the airbag design that provides military-grade protection. The edge of case with little higher than the screen and camera, to better protect the screen and lens from scratches when drop. To better compatible with MagSafe accessories, this phone case cover adds stronger 36 units of N52 magnets on the back of case, can provides a powerful magnetic force of 3lb (13N).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!