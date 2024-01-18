L’Oréal’s new AirLight Pro isn’t your average hair dryer – it features infrared light and sustainable tech

L’Oréal Groupe is already well known in the beauty industry for producing beloved hair, skin, and makeup products for consumers and professionals worldwide for over 110 years. In partnership with Zuvi, a startup company full of engineers and scientists, L’Oréal Groupe unveiled the AirLight Pro. The AirLight Pro uses a unique and award-winning infrared-light technology in combination with wind to create a visibly smoother and more hydrated result while also drying hair quicker and with less energy compared to other products on the market today. Keep reading to find out what we know so far.

Conventional heating-style hair dryers use heating coils, which, more often than not, take forever to actually dry the hair and inevitably damage the hair in the process, equalling a frustrated consumer. This type of experience goes against L’Oréal’s goals for the beauty industry, as stated by CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, “For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfill their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

The L’Oréal AirLight Pro is equipped with a 17-blade, high-speed motor that works alongside the patented infrared technology. The infrared technology is powered by tungsten-halogen bulbs, which dry hair faster without the use of intense heat. The AirLight Pro is suitable for all hair types and dries water on the surface of the hair, allowing for the internal moisture to stay intact. Special firmware, hardware, smart attachments, and the accompanying app for the AirLight Pro allow for a seamless and customizable experience, no matter the needs. The results are smooth, shiny, and healthy hair in half the time – the ultimate goal for consumers and professionals alike.

Launching later this year

The L’Oréal AirLight Pro is not available for purchase yet, but it will start to roll out in select markets through L’Oréal’s salon professional brand, L’Oréal Professionel, sometime in 2024. Have no fear; it will be available for both consumers and beauty professionals. While we don’t have an exact price yet, sources are putting it in the $400 range.

9to5Toys Take:

I have long, thick hair that doesn’t fare well under the intense heat of traditional dryers. I honestly turn into a poodle, and that’s not the look I’m going for most days. A product like the AirLight Pro intrigues me for many reasons. The infrared technology, high-speed motor, and smart features sound like a dream to use in real life, and I’m incredibly interested to see it in action once it starts rolling out to consumers. Its ability to deliver up to 31% less energy consumption is a wonderful feature to see, and sets the standard for other companies. While the estimated price is on the higher end, its performance is likely to impress; time will tell on that. With all that said, I’d love to get my hands on one of these in 2024.

