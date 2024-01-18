UGREEN’s new 8-in-1 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4 dock with dual 4K monitors now $200 (Reg. $280)

UGREEN Revodok 8-in-1 Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

One of UGREEN’s latest Thunderbolt 4 docks has now surfaced on Amazon with a notable price drop. Via the brand’s official storefront, you can now score the UGREEN Revodok 8-in-1 Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $280, you can knock $80 off the list price after clipping the on-page coupon to deliver the first deal and subsequent all-time low. This is an 8-in-1 dock with three Thunderbolt 4 ports (40Gb/s, 15W), three USB A 3.2 jacks, Gigabit ethernet, and a 140W DC power port. As far as monitor support goes, it can handle a pair of 4K 60Hz displays or a single monitor at 8K on top of 85W high-speed charging by way of the included 140W GaN charger. Head below for more details. 

If a more basic I/O expansion device will do the trick for your needs, check out this simple UGREEN Revodok 107 hub instead. It delivers HDMI and USB-C ports with 100W PD charging and sells for just $30 shipped on Amazon, just don’t expect to get the dual Thunderbolt 4 monitor action.

Be sure to scope out UGREEN’s all-new 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock for a more exnteisve solution as well as this deal on its 145W 25,000mAh 3-port USB power bank. We are also still tracking a solid deal on Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Hub – it delivers dual monitor support in a compact form-factor you can easily throw in your bag when needed and is now at the $115 Amazon all-time low. Scope out the regularly $150 Kensington option right here in detail. 

UGREEN Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

  • 8-in-1 Massive Expansion: The 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 3x Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), 3x USB A 3.2, a gigabit ethernet, and a 140W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs.
  • Powerful Thunderbolt 4: With one upstream and three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.
  • Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K Display: The Thunderbolt 4 Docking station can extend two displays in up to 4K@60Hz or a single display in up to 8K@30Hz (macOS only supports 4K@60Hz). Greatly improve your work efficiency and display experience. (For Macbook, only Pro/Max version M-Chips & Intel chips support Dual Display Output)
  • 85W High-speed Charging: With the included 140W GaN charger, this Thunderbolt 4 dock can charge your laptop up to 85W while working. No need to connect another charger. (The dock must be connected to the charger to work)

