Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Hub with dual-monitor support hits $115 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesKensington
Reg. $150 $115
Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Hub

Amazon is now offering the Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Hub for $114.70 shipped. Regularly $150, this model launched in late 2022 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at about $4 under the holiday price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring 100W power passthrough to your connected device and up to 40Gb/s transfer rates, it is compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C 3.2 devices running Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Samsung Dex operating systems. it features a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (8K at 60Hz for single monitor or 4K at 120Hz for dual monitors) as well as one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port for data transfer and power pass-through, a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and one 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port. The “soft-touch” matte coating and fabric top surface round out the feature set. Head below for more details. 

If a more basic hub solution works for your needs, the ongoing deals we spotted on this pair of UGREEN models is worth a look. Featuring two different USB-C models – one with a pair USB-C ports and one with both USB-C and USB-A – they start from just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with up to 10Gb/s transfers speeds. 

Then dive into the HYPER Winter Sale for 30% off a range of its higher-end Thunderbolt docks, power solutions, chargers, accessories, and more starting from $28. And for all of you Mac mini users, the brand new Satechi Stand and Hub is one of the best solutions out there with plenty of bonus I/O and an onboard NVMe slot to upgrade your storage capabilities. Scope it out right here

Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Hub features:

  • USB4 hub provides 40Gbps and supports numerous technologies, operating systems, and devices. These include USB4, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C 3.2 devices running Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Samsung Dex operating systems
  • Two HDMI 2.1 ports deliver up to 8K @ 60Hz for single monitor, and up to 4K @ 120Hz for dual monitors; Single monitor 2k@60Hz for iPads and Samsung DeX
  • Macbook Pros with M1 Pro , M1 Max, M2 Pro & M2 Max CPUs will work with dual extended displays; however MacBooks with Apple’s M1 or M2 processors will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations (see our SD4780P dock (part #K33620NA) for dual 4K display for those models
  • Plug your laptop’s USB-C power adapter or any USB-C power adapter (80W or greater) into the dock for pass-through power to the laptop (USB-C device must support Power Delivery) and all connected devices, or power the dock and connected devices using the laptop’s battery when traveling.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Kensington

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Get the Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station with 4...
Eemax’s 1.5-gallon mini tank electric water heate...
Secure a TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Cam with 2-way...
Best Qi2 chargers from CES 2024: Anker, Belkin, Satechi...
This Level 2 32A portable EV charger sees 51% discount ...
Tested: Upgrade your work surface with Harber London...
Yeedi’s robot vacuum and mop combo with smart con...
What to expect from 8 LEGO Marvel summer 2024 sets: Mid...
Load more...
Show More Comments