Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Hub with dual-monitor support hits $115 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Hub for $114.70 shipped. Regularly $150, this model launched in late 2022 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at about $4 under the holiday price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring 100W power passthrough to your connected device and up to 40Gb/s transfer rates, it is compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C 3.2 devices running Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Samsung Dex operating systems. it features a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (8K at 60Hz for single monitor or 4K at 120Hz for dual monitors) as well as one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port for data transfer and power pass-through, a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and one 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port. The “soft-touch” matte coating and fabric top surface round out the feature set. Head below for more details.

If a more basic hub solution works for your needs, the ongoing deals we spotted on this pair of UGREEN models is worth a look. Featuring two different USB-C models – one with a pair USB-C ports and one with both USB-C and USB-A – they start from just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with up to 10Gb/s transfers speeds.

Then dive into the HYPER Winter Sale for 30% off a range of its higher-end Thunderbolt docks, power solutions, chargers, accessories, and more starting from $28. And for all of you Mac mini users, the brand new Satechi Stand and Hub is one of the best solutions out there with plenty of bonus I/O and an onboard NVMe slot to upgrade your storage capabilities. Scope it out right here.

Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Hub features:

USB4 hub provides 40Gbps and supports numerous technologies, operating systems, and devices. These include USB4, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C 3.2 devices running Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Samsung Dex operating systems

Two HDMI 2.1 ports deliver up to 8K @ 60Hz for single monitor, and up to 4K @ 120Hz for dual monitors; Single monitor 2k@60Hz for iPads and Samsung DeX

Macbook Pros with M1 Pro , M1 Max, M2 Pro & M2 Max CPUs will work with dual extended displays; however MacBooks with Apple’s M1 or M2 processors will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations (see our SD4780P dock (part #K33620NA) for dual 4K display for those models

Plug your laptop’s USB-C power adapter or any USB-C power adapter (80W or greater) into the dock for pass-through power to the laptop (USB-C device must support Power Delivery) and all connected devices, or power the dock and connected devices using the laptop’s battery when traveling.

