UGREEN’s all-new 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees first discount to $320 (Reg. $400)

UGREEN just launched its first Thunderbolt 4 dock and today is marking it down for the first time. The company’s official Amazon storefront now offers the Revodock Max Thunderbolt 4 dock for $319.99 shipped. It would normally run you $400, with today’s offer clocking in at 20% off. It’s a new all-time low, just as you’d expect from the first-ever price cut. UGREEN’s foray into the world of Thunderbolt 4 docks brings one of the more feature-packed options out there, offering 13 ports and 90W of power passthrough.

Certainly worth the wait after reading over the on-paper specs, the first UGREEN Thunderbolt 4 dock features a robust assortment of ports featuring the main host Thunderbolt USB-C connection with power passthrough from your computer. As far as what that single cable connection will get you, there’s dual 4K 60Hz display support over any combination of its DisplayPort output and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. A 2.5Gb Ethernet port is a lovely touch, as is the 20W USB-C port on the front. Legacy I/O gets some love with dual 10Gb/s USB-A slots that come joined by one of the 5Gb/s variety. Lastly, UGREEN rounds out the ports with SD card readers and a headphone jack.

Those who can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs may find that there’s another, even more compelling solution out there right now. CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $250 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, this offers much of the same features as the new UGREEN model without the 40Gb/s of throughput.

UGREEN Thunderbolt 4 dock features:

The 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), a DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5GbE ethernet, SD & TF 4.0, a USB C 3.2(10Gbps, 20W), two USB A 3.2(10Gbps), two USB A 3.0, a 3.5mm audio, and a 180W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs. With one upstream and two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!