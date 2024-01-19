LEGO’s new Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II set sees first discount to $144

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the LEGO Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II. This set just released last fall as one of our favorite Star Wars creations of 2023, and now drops down to $143.99 shipped. It’s down from $160 and marks a new all-time low as you’d expect from the first and only discount. Including two different ships, this set won us over when we took a hands-on look at the kit last fall in our review. Now we can only recommend it more thanks to the discount.

The new Ghost and Phantom II set lands from the Ahsoka series with 1,394 pieces. It assembles both the Ghost and its smaller Phantom II counterpart, which can dock on the larger build. The whole model measures over 13 inches long and comes covered in the kind of display-worthy details you’d like to see for adding to your collection, as well as a furnished interior. LEGO rounds out the set with five minifigures including General Hera, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus Chopper.

Today’s discount lands just after we were able to report on what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 lineup. There’s a collection of sets due out later this year that take one of the more unique approaches we’ve seen to the theme in ages, with highlights including a Dark Millennium Falcon, Jedi Bob Starfighter, Sarclacc pit, and more. Get details on the entire lineup in our original report.

LEGO Ghost and Phantom II features:

The buildable Ghost model features 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front section, and a cabin with 2 opening hatches, a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. There are also 5 Star Wars figures, including a General Hera Syndulla LEGO minifigure and a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure.

