LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 set rumors: Dark Millennium Falcon, Jedi Bob Starfighter, Sarclacc pit, more

We have some LEGO Star Wars news to report for the upcoming summer 2024 sets. Earlier in the year, we were able to report on several upcoming creations that will be due out sometime in or after August, and now we have a better idea of what to expect from these kits. Including a Battle on Peridea set from Ahsoka, Jedi Bob’s Starfighter, as well as a dark take on the Millennium Falcon, we break it all down below.

Before I get any further I really do have to mention that these are still rumors, and should be treated as such. By the looks of it, I have been given the same information as some other leakers out there, and so the source seems to all be coming from the same place.

Right now, we know about a total of eight upcoming sets from the summer 2024 lineup. Two of those remain unknown as far as what the kits will be, but the other six have been detailed in almost their full extent.

LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 sets:

75385 LEGO Battle on Peridea: $49.99 | 382 pieces

| 382 pieces 75388 LEGO Jedi Bob’s Starfighter: $39.99 | 310 pieces

| 310 pieces 75389 LEGO Dark Millennium Falcon: $169.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 75392 Unknown LEGO set | Unknown part count

75393 LEGO X-Wing versus TIE Fighter: $109.99 | 1,058 pieces

| 1,058 pieces 75394 Unknown LEGO set: $79.99 | Unknown part count

| Unknown part count 75396 LEGO Escape from the Sarlacc: $89.99 | 558 pieces

| 558 pieces 75398 LEGO Buildable C-3PO: $149.99 | Unknown part count

The first of the new LEGO Star Wars builds that we can report on today is the Battle on Peridea, or set number 75385. We finally have a part count and price for the model, which will be based around the Disney+ series Ahsoka. It’ll include 382 pieces and enter at the $49.99 price tag – although there is a chance that it will change before the summer 2024 release.

We’re not sure just what the set will include as far as the build, but minifigures are going to be the star of the show. There’s Ahsoka sporting a new white outfit from later on in the series, as well as a new version of Ezra to fit with his first live action apperance. Thrawn is seeing much of the same treatment, as is Enoch. Finally to bring the total number of figures to five, a new Morgan figure will be included with an updated face print.

LEGO Dark Millennium Falcon is weirdly fun

The second one of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 sets is something you’re going to need to bear with me on. It’s going to sound very silly, but so did the big April Fools Day reveals from last year! Set number 75389 will supposedly stack up to a Dark Millennium Falcon. It’s still something to take with a grain of salt, but looks to be one of the wave’s larger kits at $169.99. But before you’re so quick to dismiss something like this, at least hear me out.

The LEGO Group likes to always have a brick-built version of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy up on store shelves, and the previous playscale model is really beginning to show its age given the theming around The Rise of Skywalker. The model from 2019 is about to be half of a decade old and still has that same $170 price tag, and so I wouldn’t expect to see the new Dark Millennium Falcon change all too much.

Well, at least with the build.

LEGO set number 75389 will include a whole new cast of characters, with a fun mix of heroes and villians from different eras. Think of this set as the Transformers: Shattered Glass version of the Star Wars universe, with Jedi being turned to the Dark Side and Sith making their way towards the light. There will be Dark Rey, a concept Darth Vader rocking an all-white outfit based on the comic book design of the Infinities suit, as well as evil C-3PO and an equally evil Chewbacca. There’s also slated to be a Gungan in the set. Now there’s always the chance it will be Darth Jar Jar, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. At least not yet.

Escape from the Sarlacc should pair well with the UCS Sail Barge

Next up we have set number 75396, which will be deemed the Escape from the Sarlacc. This build may be a bit too late to celebrate the 40th anniversay of Return of the Jedi, but fits in perfectly with the rumor that we’ll see a Jabba’s Sail Barge set launching come the fall. It’ll be a perfect addition to that UCS or Master Builder Series model with 558 included bricks assembling the Sarlacc itself and a desert skiff at an $89.99 price tag.

This kit will include all the characters you’d expect, like Han, Chewie, and Lando. There’s also the same Boba Fett figure from the Star Wars Mech set last year, as well as two other figures. We’re still waiting on confirmation on what these are, but the extra pair of minifigs should tie-in nicely with the Episode VI theming.

Buildable C-3PO joins May 4th’s R2

It wouldn’t be fair for the LEGO Group to release a buildable R2-D2 this year without following it up with his Protocol Droid companion, and so 2024 will also include a buildable C-3PO set. It’ll arrive as kit number 75398 at the $149.99 price point, although we don’t know how many bricks will be in it.

This set should fit in at the same scale as the buildable astromech launching in May, which will put it at around double the height. It’ll include the same minifigure version of C-3PO that we’ve been getting as of late, too.

Jedi Bob’s Starfighter is the perfect LEGO 25th anniversary celebration

If you thought that a Dark Millennium Falcon was weird, the craziness of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 lineup is just getting started. Fans have been asking for Jedi Bob to make a comeback in the theme for years. It was a hope for the UCS Republic Gunship a few years back given that generic and unnamed Jedi was first included in the original LAAT back in the early 2000s, and now the LEGO Group seems to have listened to our prayers.

The LEGO Jedi Bob’s Starfighter will be a $39.99 build and arrives in the lineup as set number 75388. It will of course include the titular Jedi with a classic yellow skin tone as well as one other minifigure that we aren’t aware of yet, and will stack up to 310 pieces. This will be a Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter as you’d expect from the Attack of the Clones theming.

It’s a tad bigger than the 282-piece Obi-Wan Starfighter that is currently on store shelves at $30, so I would expect there to be more in the set than just the vehicle. Some Super Battle Droids and maybe even a Droideka would be perfect additions to the LEGO set, and would track with the difference in part count between the Kenobi and Jedi Bob renditions.

Why is LEGO giving us another X-Wing and TIE Fighter?

The LEGO Group seems to also be keeping the Starfighter Versus sets alive for 2024, as the summer wave will have another pair of Star Wars ships. And… it’s very disappointing. The last thing that we need as fans is another rendition of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter, yet here we are. We just got updated versions of these two builds a few years back in 2021, and now a little over three years later, there will be a combo pack with both at $109.99.

There’s at least a silver lining, and that is we should be getting some different builds of the two ships. The previous versions of X-Wing and TIE Fighter clocked in at 474 and 432 pieces respectively, and so the 1,058 bricks included in set number 75393 should allow for slightly different designs. There will weirdly enough be a play feature where you can swap the wings on each of the starfighters which each other, which certainly tracks the weirdness of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 sets.

Which of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 sets are you most excited about? Let us know whether the LEGO Jedi Bob Starfighter is a day-one buy, whether a Dark Millennium Falcon is silly, and what you’d what to see out of the Battle on Peridea set.

