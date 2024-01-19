Ninja’s DualBrew PRO $160 for today only: Full carafe, single-serve coffee, more (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day and joining this weekend’s 3-day sale event, Best Buy is offering the Ninja CP305 DualBrew PRO 12-Cup Specialty Coffee System for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $90 in savings, matching the previous deal price on this model, and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price we can find on any of the DualBrew PRO models outside of the slightly less feature-rich CFP101 model that’s currently marked down to $139.99 from the regular $160 price tag. Today’s featured deal delivers a versatile coffee solution for the countertop with the ability to brew up to 12-cups into the included carafe alongside support for on-demand hot water and K-Cup single-serve action. This model supports a range of cup size options as well as the brand’s fold-away frother to deliver that delicious foamy topping to your beverage of choice. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer a more modern Ninja solution and don’t need the carafe action, its 2023 model Pods & Grounds brewer is currently starting at $100 shipped on Amazon right now. Another option is the CFP101 model we mentioned above that comes in at $20 under the price of today’s Best Buy deal – this model also supports K-cups and full carafe brewing alongside a special over ice setting, it just doesn’t have the frother.

And if you’re looking to stock up on coffee pods, the in-house Amazon options are still seeing deep new year deals with 100-packs starting at just over $21 Prime shipped. That’s roughly $0.21 per cup and a whole lot less pricey than stopping at the coffee shop every morning. Check out the details right here and swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear.

Ninja CP3005 DualBrew PRO Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Use the fold-away frother to create cappuccinos and lattes or dispense hot water from the independent hot water system to make tea or soup.

